Vucevic notched six points (3-10 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds and three assists in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-113 loss to the Pistons.

Vucevic continues to struggle on the offensive end, having now shot under 40 percent from the floor in three straight games. After a hot start to the season, his overall production has regressed, averaging 10.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists over his past four appearances. He should be able to turn things around sooner rather than later, with his next opportunity coming on Sunday against the Jazz.