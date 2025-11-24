Vucevic (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pelicans.

Vucevic was a late addition to the injury report due to right knee soreness and will miss his first game of the season. His next opportunity to play will come Friday against the Hornets. With the veteran center sidelined, Jalen Smith is likely to enter the starting five, while Patrick Williams and Noa Essengue are candidates for increased playing time.