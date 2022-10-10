Vucevic produced 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists in 26 minutes in a 115-98 victory Sunday in Toronto.

Vucevic made all three of his shots -- including his lone three-pointer -- in the first quarter and scored seven of his 13 points. He's been quite consistent in the first three games of the preseason and is averaging 14 points and nine boards while shooting 64.2 percent from the field and going 5-for-11 from beyond the arc. His early success from deep is a sign of progress as the 31-year-old shot just 31.4 percent on threes last year.