Vucevic registered 21 points (9-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-104 loss to the Spurs.
The 30-year-old didn't waste any time acclimating with his new team, racking up 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Before tonight's game, Vucevic was averaging a career-high 24.5 points and 2.7 three-pointers to go along with 11.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists on 48.0 percent shooting from the field in 44 games with Orlando. The 10-year center should play heavy minutes the rest of the way for a Bulls team that's only 1.5 games back behind the Heat for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
