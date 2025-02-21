Vucevic finished with 21 points (9-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt), nine rebounds, one assist and one block across 36 minutes during Thursday's 113-111 overtime loss to the Knicks.

Vucevic posted 21 points in the Bulls' last game before the All-Star break and repeated that output in this contest as well. The big man wasn't traded before the Feb. 6 deadline, but that means Vucevic will remain a reliable offensive force for the Bulls, although he's not expected to contribute much outside of points and rebounds. He's averaging 14.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocks per game since the beginning of February.