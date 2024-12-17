Vucevic finished Monday's 122-121 win over Toronto with 24 points (10-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 32 minutes.

Vucevic embraced a more significant role on offense Monday since Zach LaVine (back) was sidelined, and the big man responded by posting his 14th appearance with at least 20 points in the current campaign. The veteran big man has been very efficient of late, and he's showing no signs of slowing down. Over his last five appearances, Vucevic is averaging 22.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 steals per game while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor in that span.