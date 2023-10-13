Vucevic tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 22 minutes during Thursday's 133-124 preseason double-overtime win over Denver.

Vucevic saw increased minutes during Thursday's matchup and managed to improve upon his four-point performance from the Bulls' season opener against Milwaukee. The 32-year-old has appeared in at least 70 games in three consecutive seasons and has averaged double-doubles in five consecutive years. While appearing in all 82 games with the Bulls last year, he averaged 17.6 points, 11.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.5 minutes per matchup.