Vucevic (groin) has been upgraded to available and will play Monday against the Hornets.
Vucevic came off the bench in his first game back from injury, and it appears the Bulls will try to slowly increase his workload until he can play without any restriction. As it stands, he's expected to split relatively even playing time with Andre Drummond until then.
