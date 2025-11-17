Vucevic finished with 21 points (8-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and three blocks over 41 minutes during Sunday's 150-147 double-overtime loss to Utah.

Vucevic reached the 20-point mark for the first time since Oct. 31, when he recorded 26 points in a win over the Knicks, and he also notched his sixth double-double of the campaign. The return of Coby White should take some offensive touches away from the Vucevic, but the veteran big man has proven to produce enough to remain a valuable option to roster across all formats. Vucevic is averaging 16.5 points, 10.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game this season.