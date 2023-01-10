Vucevic posted 21 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist over 34 minutes during Monday's 107-99 loss to Boston.

The veteran center reeled off his sixth straight double-double and 22nd of the season, tying him with Tyrese Haliburton for sixth in the league at the halfway point of Chicago's season. Vucevic is averaging 17.8 points, 14.5 points, 3.5 assists, 1.7 threes and 1.2 blocks over that stretch while shooting 58.6 percent from the floor, and should the Bulls front office decide to become sellers at the trade deadline, the 32-year-old could be the first player out the door.