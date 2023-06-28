Vucevic and the Bulls are nearing an agreement on a three-year, $60 million extension, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic posted 17.6 points and 11.0 rebounds across 82 regular-season appearances last year and was going to be a free agent this summer, but it looks like he'll return to Chicago on a new deal. The versatile big man is a consistent contributor and can space the floor for DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but the Bulls' trio hasn't meshed well enough to make a playoff run over the last two-plus seasons.