Vucevic posted 18 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Wednesday's 115-111 loss against the Pelicans.

Vucevic had a decent performance, but he ended three boards away from posting what would've been his fifth consecutive double-double. The big man has looked good as Chicago's third-best offensive player behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, and even though he's not going to put up the same numbers he had during his days with the Magic, he's still a serviceable big man who can contribute at a high level on both ends of the court.