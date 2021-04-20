Vucevic tallied 29 points (13-23 FG, 3-6 3Pt) nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's win over the Celtics.

The 30-year-old has now scored 20-plus points in four straight games, a span in which he's averaging 26.8 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 3.5 three-pointers and 1.3 steals. Vucevic has been on a roll lately, and he should continue providing elite production in points, rebounds, field-goal percentage along with solid assists and steals the rest of the way. The 10-year should continue garnering a ton of usage with Zach LaVine (COVID-19) out at least another week.