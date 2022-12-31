Vucevic ended with 19 points (9-16 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, two assists, three blocks and one steal over 33 minutes during Friday's 132-118 win over the Pistons.

Vucevic came up just one rebound shy from securing what would've been his fourth double-double over his last six contests, and while his numbers are simply not going to be the ones he had during his days with the Magic, he remains a productive player given he's the third option on an offense that also features DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine. Vucevic remains a solid fantasy play in all formats and is averaging 18.4 points with 8.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game across 14 December contests.