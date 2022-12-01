Vucevic amassed 17 points (5-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 132-113 loss to Phoenix.

Vucevic chipped in across the board in the loss, continuing what has been a steady season thus far. He currently sits just inside the top 50 in standard leagues, bang on where he was being drafted. While his defense leaves a lot to be desired, he remains a solid source of points and rebounds, typically scoring efficiently from both the field and the charity stripe.