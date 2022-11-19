Vucevic logged 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 16 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and one steal in 33 minutes during Friday's 108-107 loss to Orlando.

Vucevic needed 13 shots to score 14 points, but shooting woes aside, the big man was a monster on the glass and looked excellent as a playmaker, ending just three dimes away from posting a triple-double. This was an excellent showing against his former team, and he continues to produce at both ends of the court, as Vucevic now has six double-doubles across his last eight appearances.