Vucevic racked up 19 points (8-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block over 30 minutes during Friday's 111-81 loss to the Bucks.

Vucevic has been one of the best players for Chicago in the series, as he has scored at least 19 points in each game while also recording two double-doubles. His contributions will be even more valuable considering how much Zach LaVine has been struggling on offense.