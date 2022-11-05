Vucevic finished with 24 points (10-14 FG, 4-5 3Pt), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 123-119 loss to the Celtics.

Vucevic has been a rebounding machine lately, recording his third double-double over the last four games and even hitting four shots from beyond the arc. Recently though, he's also been lacking certain statistics that fantasy managers typically rely upon from their centers, finishing this game with zero blocks and zero free-throw attempts. The veteran center has never been known to get a ton of blocks, but he's now only managed two over the past seven games.