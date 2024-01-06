Vucevic (groin) played 25 minutes and finished with 11 points (5-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in Friday's 104-91 win over the Hornets.

In his return from a five-game absence due to a left groin strain, the Bulls elected to ease Vucevic back into the mix in a bench role. In what was his first appearance as a reserve since the 2016-17 season, Vucevic ended up splitting the playing time at center nearly down the middle with fill-in starter Andre Drummond, who logged 23 minutes. The playing time should gradually tilt back in Vucevic's favor once the groin injury is further in the rear-view mirror, though it wouldn't be surprising if the 33-year-old's minutes ceiling was a bit lower than it had been in previous seasons. Even before he missed time with the injury, Vucevic's offensive efficiency was well down from 2022-23, as he came into Friday's game averaging 16.5 points on 45.2 percent shooting from the field, his lowest rate since his rookie campaign.