Vucevic will return to the starting lineup Wednesday and won't be on a minutes restriction, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Since missing five games with a groin injury, Vucevic has come off the bench and played 25 and 30 minutes, respectively, in his two most recent appearances. However, Vucevic is now set to replace Andre Drummond in the starting lineup and play closer to his average of 33.6 minutes per contest.