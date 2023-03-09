Vucevic contributed 25 points (9-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 117-96 win over Denver.

Vucevic got the better of two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and posted his fourth outing of the season with at least 25 points and 15 rebounds. The talented big man has yet to miss a game this season and is averaging 17.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals-plus-block with 51/35/81 shooting splits.