Vucevic provided 21 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 victory over Brooklyn.

Vucevic had one of his best performances of the season in a huge win, as he was efficient from the field, active on the glass and solid defensively. The big man has struggled with consistency at times, but he has been playing well of late with three straight double-doubles while scoring at least 19 points in three of his last four contests.