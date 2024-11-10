Vucevic closed Saturday's 125-113 victory over the Hawks with 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds, one assist and two steals across 31 minutes.
Vucevic came up short from reaching the 20-point mark for the seventh time in the current campaign, but the big man accomplished more than just scoring. This was his eighth double-double in 10 appearances, and the veteran has been one of the best two-way big men in the early stages of the 2024-25 season.
