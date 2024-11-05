Vucevic provided 23 points (9-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists, three blocks and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to Utah.

Vucevic has three straight double-doubles and six on the season, including four with at least 20 points. He also notched season-high marks in assists (six) and blocks (three) during Monday's loss. Vucevic has averaged 2.3 made three-pointers per game through seven appearances, which would be his highest mark since 2020-21.