Vucevic finished Tuesday's 138-110 victory over the Clippers with 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal across 32 minutes.

Vucevic has been on a heater for the Bulls, and it's fair to wonder if his market grows as a result ahead of the trade deadline. Over his last seven outings, Vucevic has averaged 19.9 points, 9.6 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.7 blocks and 1.1 three-pointers in 31.7 minutes per contest.