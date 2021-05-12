Vucevic had just 12 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt) to go with 12 rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's loss to the Nets.

It was a nightmare shooting game for the big man, who was coming off of a 29-point, 16-rebound game against Detroit on Sunday. He was just 3-of-12 from two-point range while failing to get to the free throw line for the third time in four games. Vucevic salvaged a decent fantasy line with the 12 boards and six assists, but he did not record a block or steal for the first time since April 24.