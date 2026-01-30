Vucevic notched 15 points (6-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes during Thursday's 116-113 loss to Miami.

Vucevic did enough to secure a double-double, a feat he's achieved in seven of his 15 appearances in January, but his shooting woes were noticeable since he made just 33.3 percent of his field goals. Vucevic hasn't stopped producing even on games where he's struggled with his shot, so fantasy managers shouldn't put too much stock into those shooting woes. Even with the ups and downs in efficiency, Vucevic is still averaging 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game since the beginning of January.