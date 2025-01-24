Vucevic totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and four steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 131-106 loss to the Warriors.

Vucevic didn't have his best scoring performance, and he tied his season-low scoring output in this defeat, but he still provided value due to his contributions in other areas, as he finished with at least four tallies in four of the five major categories. That said, Vucevic's most significant impact comes from his offensive game, so he won't carry a lot of upside if his scoring numbers remain subpar, as he's scored 17 of fewer points in four of his last five appearances.