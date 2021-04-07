Vucevic recorded 32 points (14-29 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 17 rebounds, five assists and one block in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 win over the Pacers.
The Bulls weren't shy about feeding the big man in what was his best performance as a member of the Bulls. Previously with Chicago, he had averaged just 15.6 shots per game, but he nearly doubled that Tuesday. His 29 attempts tied a season high that he's reached two other times. He also grabbed 17 rebounds for the first time since March 11.
