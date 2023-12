Vucevic provided 20 points (8-17 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 111-100 win over Charlotte.

Vucevic led all players in Wednesday's game in rebounds while finishing as one of two Bulls with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Vucevic has hauled in at least 10 rebounds in 10 games this season, adding 20 or more points in six of those contests.