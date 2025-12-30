Vucevic provided 23 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt), five rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 136-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

Vucevic took on a bigger load as a scorer with both Coby White (calf) and Josh Giddey (hamstring) leaving the game early. The veteran center led the Bulls in scoring on the night, drilling three shots from downtown for the first time since Nov. 22 against the Wizards. The 35-year-old has taken a small step back this season, but has remained solid during December, averaging 15.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.5 threes in 29 minutes per game across 13 contests.