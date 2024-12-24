Vucevic chipped in 17 points (7-16 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 112-91 loss to Milwaukee.

That's now 18 double-doubles in 29 appearances for Vucevic this season, and the veteran big man continues to push for the third All-Star nod of his career in 2024-25. Over his last nine games, Vucevic has averaged 21.6 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 0.9 blocks and 2.3 three-pointers and is shooting 59.4 percent from the field during this stretch. He'll look to keep the good times rolling in Thursday's soft matchup against the Hawks, who rank 27th in the NBA in points per game allowed (119.0).