Vucevic logged 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 31 minutes during Saturday's 128-96 loss to the Cavaliers.

Vucevic tallied another 15-plus-point outing in Saturday's loss, his third straight to start the new year. In three games, Vucevic is averaging 18.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks.