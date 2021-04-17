Vucevic posted 24 points (9-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds and six assists across 33 minutes in Friday's loss against Memphis.
Vucevic embraced a bigger role on offense with Zach LaVine (COVID-19) out, but he responded with a stat line similar to the ones he posted when playing for the Magic before the trade deadline. The versatile big man has recorded three straight double-doubles while accomplishing that feat in seven of his last 10 outings -- he averages 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in that span.
