Vucevic logged 22 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 114-106 win over New Orleans.

Vucevic has been impressive in recent weeks, and he has been delivering some of his best performances of the campaign of late, though that's also because he's embraced a bigger role on offense with Zach LaVine (foot) out for the rest of the season. Vucevic has seven double-doubles over his last nine appearances while averaging 21.4 points and 11.4 rebounds per game in that stretch.