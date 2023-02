Vucevic finished with 16 points (7-16 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist over 32 minutes during Sunday's 102-82 win over the Wizards.

Vucevic led the team in rebounds while also surpassing the double-digit scoring total in a double-double performance. Vucevic has tallied at a double-double on 39 occasions this season, including in three straight contests.