Vucevic provided 18 points (7-19 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 23 rebounds and five assists across 31 minutes during Monday's 120-102 victory over the Celtics.

Vucevic has scored at least 15 points in each of his four contests of the season and while he needed 19 shots just to score 18 points here, the fact that he produced excellent rebounding and passing numbers made it feel as if he was making strides toward being the player he was during his Magic days before getting traded to Chicago. Vucevic is expected to remain as the Bulls' third-best scoring option behind DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, but he's had solid outings so far to start the season. Through four games, he's averaging 18.3 points and 13.0 rebounds per contest.