Vucevic produced 18 points (7-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT, 14 rebounds, 10 assists, two steals and a block across 32 minutes in Friday's 121-99 win over the Celtics.

Zach LaVine's return to the lineup helps everyone, but it's especially beneficial to Vucevic, who has had to carry a massive load during his absence. The Bulls are a transformed team with a bonafide big man at the five, and his solid contribution has actually given his team an outside shot at the play-in game.