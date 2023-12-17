Vucevic closed Saturday's 118-116 loss to Miami with 12 points (3-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal over 32 minutes.

Vucevic was inefficient while harming the Bulls in crunch time, missing multiple clutch attempts and effectively removing the ball from the hands of DeMar DeRozan and Coby White down the stretch. Vucevic's scoring has been on the rise in recent contests, and he's a bounce-back candidate Monday against Philadelphia, but it's discouraging to see his three-point shooting still at a lowly 26.8 percent clip through 27 games.