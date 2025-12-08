Vucevic logged nine points (4-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 24 minutes during Sunday's 123-91 loss to Golden State.

Vucevic has noticeably cooled off after stringing together some strong performances, as he is averaging just 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in his last two games after averaging 18.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in the five games prior. Vucevic has been rather inconsistent regarding production throughout the entire season, but he will look to get right Friday against the Hornets.