Vucevic (recently traded) will play Saturday against the Spurs.
Moving on from the Magic during a career-best season, Vucevic will become the Bulls' starting center as soon as Saturday. Now having to share offensive responsibilities with Zach LaVine, we may see Vucevic's usage decrease. That said, he should still see plenty of looks in an offense that can struggle with consistency issues outside of LaVine.
More News
-
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Chicago-bound in blockbuster•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Shooting slump continues•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Double-double in losing effort•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Grabs 14 boards in win•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Another double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Nikola Vucevic: Monster performance in loss•