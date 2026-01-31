default-cbs-image
Vucevic (rest) will not play Saturday against Miami.

Vucevic was previously listed as doubtful for Chicago, and he will end up sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set. With Jalen Smith (calf) also sidelined, the Bulls could lean more on Patrick Williams and Lachlan Olbrich.

