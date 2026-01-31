This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Will not play Saturday
Vucevic (rest) will not play Saturday against Miami.
Vucevic was previously listed as doubtful for Chicago, and he will end up sitting out the front end of this back-to-back set. With Jalen Smith (calf) also sidelined, the Bulls could lean more on Patrick Williams and Lachlan Olbrich.