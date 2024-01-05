Vucevic (groin) is available for Friday's game against the Hornets, but he'll be on a minutes restriction and operate off the bench, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Vucevic has missed five straight games, and Andre Drummond has flourished during that time, so the former's minutes restriction isn't surprising. Coach Billy Donovan said earlier this week that Vucevic didn't have a timetable to return and wouldn't practice this week, but the big man has a history of playing through pain, appearing in at least 70 games in four straight seasons, excluding the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 campaign.