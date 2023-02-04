Vucevic (quadriceps) is available for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
As expected, the big man will push through a bruised left quad. He's appeared in every game this season and has double-doubled in 14 of his past 16 appearances.
