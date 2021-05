Vucevic (adductor) is available for Saturday's game against the Hawks, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Vucevic will play in the second half of the Bulls' back-to-back after playing through the sore adductor in Friday's loss to the Bucks. With Lauri Markkanen (illness) returning after a one-game absence, there could be fewer minutes available for Thaddeus Young, Daniel Theis and Patrick Williams.