Vucevic (knee) will play in Friday's game against the Hornets, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.

Vucevic is returning from a one-game absence with a knee injury. The star big man also has a short turnaround Saturday in Indiana, making it possible he'll reappear on the injury report ahead of that game. Vucevic averaged 16.7 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 30.6 minutes per tilt in 16 games this season.