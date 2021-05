Vucevic (hip) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Vucevic has been dealing with an adductor injury over the last few days, and the issue is significant enough to keep him out of Monday's matchup. Thaddeus Young, Daniel Theis and Lauri Markkanen should be ready to handle extra minutes in Vucevic's absence.