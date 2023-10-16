Vucevic will not suit up for Sunday's preseason matchup against Denver, Harrison Wind of DNVR Sports reports.

Vucevic will get the night off as the team continues to work towards regular-season form. Vucevic has had a mediocre preseason to this point, averaging just seven points across two contests. It would not be surprising if we see him back for the team's next exhibition match on Tuesday as he tries to pick up some momentum before regular-season action.