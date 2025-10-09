Bulls' Nikola Vucevic: Won't play vs. Cleveland
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vucevic (rest) has been ruled out for Thursday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic reports.
Vucevic will be sidelined for this preseason matchup due to rest purposes. The team will likely turn to Zach Collins and Jalen Smith to shoulder the load in the frontcourt.
