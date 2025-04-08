Vucevic (calf) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Cavaliers.
Vucevic is dealing with soreness in his right calf, which will keep him sidelined in Cleveland on Tuesday for the first half of a back-to-back set. The Bulls will likely turn to Zach Collins to help shoulder the load in the frontcourt. Vucevic's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Miami.
